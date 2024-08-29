Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14, the EPS surprise was +16.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP)

    : 750 compared to the 761 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change

    : 17% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.

  • Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change

    : 26% versus 21.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change

    : 21% versus 15.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net sales- Hollister

    : $551.56 million versus $521.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

  • Net sales- Abercrombie

    : $582.42 million compared to the $567.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Abercrombie here>>>

Shares of Abercrombie have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise