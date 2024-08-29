Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $935.4 million, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.12 million, representing a surprise of -0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Industrial products

    : $287.80 million versus $298.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions

    : $575.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $564.79 million.

  • Net sales- Life Sciences segment

    : $72.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions

    : $237.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $252.94 million.

  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense

    : $50.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.19 million.

  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road

    : $89.90 million versus $93.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road

    : $32.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.06 million.

  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket

    : $452.50 million versus $436.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment

    : $105.20 million compared to the $102.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products

    : $57.80 million versus $55.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences

    : -$0.90 million versus $1.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated

    : -$22.70 million compared to the -$12.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Donaldson have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

