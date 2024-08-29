Back to top

Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported $2.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads

    : $496.80 million versus $471.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee

    : $623.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $615.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods

    : $399.70 million compared to the $437.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home

    : $271.50 million compared to the $276.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks

    : $333.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $346.04 million.

  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee

    : $172.60 million compared to the $164.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods

    : $115.30 million compared to the $97.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks

    : $74.40 million compared to the $77.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home

    : $48.60 million versus $46.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Corporate administrative expenses

    : -$82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$80.90 million.

  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads

    : $119 million versus $96.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

