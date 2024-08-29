Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $963.87 million, up 31.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.58 million, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR)

    : $3,864,512 compared to the $3,780,872 average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)

    : $4.9 billion versus $4.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Geographic Revenue- United States

    : $655 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $654.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $918.26 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $910.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $45.62 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $49.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

    : $740.47 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $727.16 million.

  • Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

    : $15.47 million versus $19.34 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

  • GAAP professional services gross profit

    : $8.12 million compared to the $16.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • GAAP subscription gross profit

    : $718.35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $705.18 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for CrowdStrike here>>>

Shares of CrowdStrike have returned +15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CrowdStrike (CRWD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise