Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - Stores and Direct

    : -3% compared to the -2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Comparable Sales - Stores Only

    : -5% versus -7.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total stores - Company-Operated

    : 816 compared to the 825 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total stores - China Joint Venture

    : 70 versus 71 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct

    : $430.20 million versus $429.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned +40.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

