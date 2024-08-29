We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
C3.ai (AI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $87.12 million, up 42% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some C3.ai metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services' should arrive at $7.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription' of $79.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.8% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Professional services' should come in at 81.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross margin- Subscription' reaching 56.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for C3.ai here>>>
Over the past month, shares of C3.ai have returned -14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, AI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>