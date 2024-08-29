Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Campbell (CPB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Meals & Beverages

    : $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change.

  • Net Sales- Snacks

    : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

  • Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages

    : $211 million versus $194.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Operating Earnings- Snacks

    : $159 million compared to the $171.24 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Operating Earnings- Corporate

    : -$272 million compared to the -$48.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Campbell have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

