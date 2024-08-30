Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ulta (ULTA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.55 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.30, compared to $6.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion, representing a surprise of -2.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales - YoY change

    : -1.2% versus 1.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.

  • Total stores open at end of the quarter

    : 1,411 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,409.

  • Total gross square feet at end of the quarter

    : 14,782.59 Msq ft versus 14,697.45 Msq ft estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Number of stores opened during the quarter

    : 16 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.

  • Total stores open at beginning of the quarter

    : 1,395 versus 1,395 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Services

    : 4% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath

    : 11% versus 11% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools

    : 20% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20%.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics

    : 39% versus 40.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other

    : 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>

Shares of Ulta have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise