Company News for Sep 3, 2024

  • Novavax, Inc. ((NVAX - Free Report) ) shares rose 8.6%, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's granted emergency use authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine for patients 12 years and older.
  • Super Micro Computer ((SMCI - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.5% after delaying its SEC filing following concerns raised by Hindenburg Research about potential accounting issues.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. ((MRVL - Free Report) ) shares surged 9.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.30 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.
  • Shares of MongoDB, Inc. ((MDB - Free Report) ) jumped 18.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.

