Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $16.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 14.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carnival in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.8 billion, up 13.73% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.38% upward. Carnival presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Carnival is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.68 of its industry.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
