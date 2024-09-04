We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $341.88, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.26%.
The the stock of consulting company has risen by 8.99% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 26, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.77, reflecting a 2.21% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.31 billion, reflecting a 2.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Accenture holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.18 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.82.
One should further note that ACN currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.07.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
