New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC - Free Report) is afinancial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is a home-builder that constructs single and multi-family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS - Free Report) is a designer of financial cards. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

