Image: Bigstock

Dick's (DKS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.47 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.37, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change

    : 4.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP)

    : 861 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 861.

  • Total Square Footage

    : 43.2 Msqft versus 42.94 Msqft estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods

    : 725 versus 724 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store

    : 136 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 137.

  • Number of stores opened - Total

    : 7 compared to the 4 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Dick's have returned +17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

