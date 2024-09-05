We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Badger Meter (BMI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) ending at $195.26, denoting a -1.12% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The the stock of manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow has risen by 4.33% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. On that day, Badger Meter is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $208.62 million, indicating a 12.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and a revenue of $821.92 million, representing changes of +29.3% and +16.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.68. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.6 for its industry.
Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.