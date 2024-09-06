See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nuveen LargeCap Value Premier (TRCPX) - free report >>
Fidelity Growth & Income (FGRIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nuveen LargeCap Value Premier (TRCPX) - free report >>
Fidelity Growth & Income (FGRIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio(FGRIX - Free Report) has a 0.57% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. FGRIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.62% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
MFS Mid Cap Value Fund I(MCVIX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MCVIX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years, MCVIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier(TRCPX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TRCPX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 11.45%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.