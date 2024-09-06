Back to top

Burlington Stores (BURL) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BURL crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of BURL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that BURL could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at BURL's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BURL for more gains in the near future.


