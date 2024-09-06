McKesson Corporation ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) has agreed to sell its Rexall and Well.ca businesses, both based in Canada, to Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian private equity firm. The deal supports McKesson's strategic decision to concentrate on expanding its oncology and biopharma services while maintaining its focus on the Canadian healthcare market through distribution and biopharma.
McKesson Shares Fall Following Sale of Rexall, Well.ca to Birch Hill
McKesson Corporation (MCK - Free Report) has agreed to sell its Rexall and Well.ca businesses, both based in Canada, to Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian private equity firm. The deal supports McKesson's strategic decision to concentrate on expanding its oncology and biopharma services while maintaining its focus on the Canadian healthcare market through distribution and biopharma.
Through this transaction, Rexall and Well.ca will benefit from Birch Hill's commitment to investing in growth and expanding services across more locations in Canada. McKesson Canada will continue to provide wholesale distribution support to both businesses.
Shares of MCK closed 9.9% lower on Sept. 5 following the news.
Significance of Rexall and Well.ca Sale for MCK
The sale is in line with McKesson’s broader strategy to streamline operations and prioritize investments in high-growth areas such as oncology and biopharma services. By divesting Rexall and Well.ca, McKesson will free up resources to bolster these core sectors while continuing to support Canadian healthcare needs through its distribution channels.
More on the Sale
Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian private equity firm with over 30 years of experience, will invest in expanding Rexall and Well.ca to enhance their services across more locations in Canada. McKesson Canada plans to remain their wholesale distribution supplier.
McKesson Canada will own and operate Rexall and Well.ca until the transaction is finalized, pending regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions.
Market Prospects Favoring MCK
Per a report in Research and Markets, the healthcare services market is estimated to be worth $8.96 trillion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $10.91 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5%.
The robust growth is likely to be driven by the expansion of telehealth and digital health services, efforts to address healthcare workforce shortages, advancement of health equity initiatives and the adoption of value-based care models. Additionally, shifts in reimbursement mechanisms, increased integration of telemedicine, a stronger focus on patient-centered and preventive care, the advancement of personalized medicine and ongoing healthcare consolidation are major trends expected to shape the market.
MCK Stock Price Performance
Shares of McKesson have risen 11.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 15.7% rise in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
