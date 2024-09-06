We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $42.03, indicating a -0.33% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.
The the stock of airline has risen by 6.46% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22%.
The upcoming earnings release of Delta Air Lines will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.50, marking a 26.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.51 billion, reflecting a 0.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.94 per share and a revenue of $59.56 billion, signifying shifts of -4.96% and +2.6%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% lower within the past month. At present, Delta Air Lines boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.68.
Investors should also note that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.