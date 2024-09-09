Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) is an aerospace and defense company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Adecco Group AG (AHEXY - Free Report) is a human resources services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is an engineering solutions provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


