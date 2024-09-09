We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Lovesac (LOVE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.46 per share, indicating a decline of 1050% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $154.01 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lovesac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Other' will likely reach $14.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Internet' should come in at $39.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Showrooms' to come in at $100.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Lovesac shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOVE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>