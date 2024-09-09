We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Easterly Government Expands Portfolio With Strategic Acquisitions
Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of the 99,246- square-foot facility adjacent to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (NOC - Free Report) . The move comes as part of the company’s acquisition efforts, and following this acquisition, Easterly owns, directly or through its joint venture, 95 properties aggregating 9.3 million square feet.
This 100% net leased asset with annual rent escalations has been occupied by Northrop Grumman since 2012. It is a build-to-suit facility that boasts robust security enhancements and helps in the confidentiality and integrity of the tenant’s operations.
Easterly Government Properties has been focused on strategic buyouts. Apart from the aforementioned acquisition, it has recently completed the acquisition of the prior announced 193,100-leased-square-foot outpatient facility leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) in Jacksonville, FL.
It marked the final property to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties, all of which are fully leased to the VA under mainly 20-year firm-term leases. The Veterans Health Administration operates as the largest integrated healthcare network in the United States. This ensures a steady stream of rental revenues for a long period.
With a focus on the acquisition, development and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government, DEA is well-poised to experience a steady flow of rental revenues over the long term. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 13.6% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 9.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.