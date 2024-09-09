Rockwell Automation Announces $1B Share Repurchase Authorization

Rockwell Automation Inc. ( ROK Quick Quote ROK - Free Report) announced that its board of directors authorized an additional $1 billion in repurchases of its common stock. This move reinforces the company's dedication to delivering value to its shareholders. Rockwell Automation’s Focus on Capital Allocation Bodes Well On May 2, 2022, the company authorized the repurchase of $1 billion in common shares. As of Sept. 5, 2024, there was roughly $353 million remaining. Over the last five years, Rockwell Automation returned $4.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company maintains a strong financial position with regard to capital structure, cost-containment actions and liquidity. ROK’s Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Lower Volumes
Rockwell Automation reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.71 in third-quarter fiscal 2024, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. The bottom line declined 10% year over year, attributed to lower sales volume in the Intelligent Devices, and Software & Control segments, which was offset by the improved performance of the Lifecycle Services segment.
Total revenues were $2.05 billion, down 8.4% from the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. Organic sales were down 8.4%. We projected an 11.8% year-over-year decline in organic sales. The variance was mainly due to the better-than-expected performance of the Lifecycle Services segment. Rockwell Automation Anticipates Lower FY24 Sales
ROK expects order levels in the fiscal fourth quarter to improve on a sequential basis but at a slower pace. It anticipates reporting an 8.5% decline in sales in fiscal 2024. The company earlier projected a year-over-year sales decline of 4-6%. Organic sales are anticipated to decline 10%, lower than the earlier mentioned 6-8% decline.
Rockwell Automation expects an adjusted EPS of $9.60, lower than the earlier stated $10.00-$11.00.
ROK’s Share Price Performance
In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have lost 11.3% compared with the
industry’s 15.1% decline.
Rockwell Automation currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
