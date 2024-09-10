Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM - Free Report) is a mineral exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 115.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) is an air transport company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.6% downward over the last 60 days.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

