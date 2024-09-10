Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 10, 2024

  • Shares of The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) jumped 3.4% after the company reached a deal with a union representing its workers avoiding a major strike. 
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s ((SMMT - Free Report) ) shares soared 56% after the company announced its phase three trial results for a lung cancer drug.
  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. ((CRM - Free Report) ) gained 0.7% on the broader tech rally.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ((META - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9%5 on the broader tech rally.

aerospace tech-stocks