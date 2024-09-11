We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
RTX (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, RTX (RTX - Free Report) closed at $120.26, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.84%.
The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has risen by 3.91% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RTX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.33, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.95 billion, up 5.27% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.45 per share and a revenue of $79.63 billion, signifying shifts of +7.71% and +7.02%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, RTX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.85 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.84.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.