Ross Stores (ROST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.29 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +6.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ross Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change

    : 4% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Store count at end of period

    : 2,148 versus 2,151 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of stores opened

    : 21 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24.
Shares of Ross Stores have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

