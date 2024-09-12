We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $16.98, indicating a +0.89% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.17%.
Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 13.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $71.61 million, indicating a 27.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $297.37 million, signifying shifts of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.6 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.