Image: Bigstock
HCI Group (HCI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $94.65, indicating a -0.97% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 2.31% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 7.09% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $194.46 million, indicating a 47.72% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.37 per share and revenue of $788.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +66.94% and +43.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, HCI Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.59, which means HCI Group is trading at a discount to the group.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.