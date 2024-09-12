Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) is an agro-industrial company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) is an air transport company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35% downward over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) is a leisure travel company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.3% downward over the last 60 days.

agriculture