For the third quarter, LyondellBasell anticipates margins to gain from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations. With the ongoing summer driving season, oxyfuel margins are projected to stay higher than historical levels because of high octane premiums.
LYB intends to operate its assets in line with market demand in the third quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 80% for European O&P assets and 75% for Intermediates & Derivatives. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
LyondellBasell Invests in New Recycling Center in Germany
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) recently stated that it is investing in a new closed-loop preparation center in Lich, Germany, to address end-of-life challenges in durable goods. This advanced recycling center converts plastic waste into high-quality feedstock for high-performance materials, promoting the circular economy and contributing to industry sustainability objectives. This new recycling center combines the skills of a service provider, a university that supports the process and analytics and a dedicated team at LYB.
The closed-loop preparation center is in sync with the LYB integrated hub strategy by combining current assets with new sophisticated sorting and recycling capabilities to increase operational scale, save costs and capture value from plastic waste. This new facility represents a significant boost in waste processing capacity for durable goods such as automotive and white good appliance parts. The requirements for recycling durable products that have reached the end of their useful life are complex. To produce a plastic suited for a high-quality feedstock, the materials must be cleansed of any paint, metal or other additives.
These initiatives are enabling innovative methods of recycling durable goods into new materials for high-quality applications. The recycling facility uses mechanical recycling to convert end-of-life automobile and appliance plastics, such as bumpers and trim, into high-quality recovered materials. These recycled materials will be integrated into the LYB CirculenRecover product line, providing more sustainable recycled content options for demanding applications in the automotive and white goods industries, including structural elements, interior components and visible applications.
The Lich recycling center is anticipated to reach commercial scale in the fourth quarter of 2024. This investment supports LYB’s ambitious objective of producing and marketing at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.
Shares of LyondellBasell have lost 5% over the past year compared with a 9.4% decline of its industry.
For the third quarter, LyondellBasell anticipates margins to gain from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations. With the ongoing summer driving season, oxyfuel margins are projected to stay higher than historical levels because of high octane premiums.
LYB intends to operate its assets in line with market demand in the third quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 80% for European O&P assets and 75% for Intermediates & Derivatives.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
