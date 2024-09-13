We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.36, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, down 5.44% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.72 billion, reflecting a 9.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.39 per share and a revenue of $11.03 billion, signifying shifts of -39.36% and +11.18%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.93% downward. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.
One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Content industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.3.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions