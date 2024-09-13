We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.36, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Astera Labs, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.01. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.19.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ALAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.