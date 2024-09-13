Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATS Corporation (ATS - Free Report) is an automation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX - Free Report) is a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 132.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is an industrial solutions company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

