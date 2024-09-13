Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 13, 2024

  • Shares of The Kroger Co. ((KR - Free Report) ) jumped 7.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited’s ((SIG - Free Report) ) shares rallied 11.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share.
  • Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ((ALK - Free Report) ) rose 1.2% after the company raised its outlook for the third quarter on solid demand during the summer. 
  • Moderna, Inc.’s ((MRNA - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 12.4% after the company said that it plans to cut down expenses by $1.1 billion by 2027.

