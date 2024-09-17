Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 17, 2024

  • Intel Corp.’s ((INTC - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.4% following report that the company qualified for $3.5 billion in federal grants to make semiconductors for the U.S. Department of Defense.
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. ((BA - Free Report) ) fell 0.8% after the company announced plans freezing hiring and weighing temporary furloughs in the coming weeks. 
  • Shares of Nuvalent Inc.’s ((NUVL - Free Report) ) soared 28.3% after the company released positive data on two experimental cancer treatments over the weekend.
  • Alcoa Corporation ((AA - Free Report) ) shares climbed 6.1% after the company agreed to sell its full 25.1% ownership in the Ma’aden joint venture for about $1.1 billion.

