New Strong Sell Stocks for September 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amplifon (AMFPF - Free Report) provides hearing solutions and services. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Babcock (BW - Free Report) offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Constellium (CSTM - Free Report) develops innovative, value added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

