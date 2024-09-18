Back to top

Bilibili (BILI) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BILI recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of BILI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that BILI could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider BILI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting BILI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


