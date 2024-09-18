We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Piedmont Lithium Receives EPA Permit for Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) announced that it has received an environmental permit ("EPA Permit") from Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project. This marks a major milestone in the development of the project.
PLL-Atlantic Lithium Partnership
Piedmont Lithium is jointly developing the Ewoyaa Project with Atlantic Lithium Limited.
Piedmont Lithium acquired a 22.5% stake in Ewoyaa in August 2023. This investment paves the way for Piedmont Lithium to potentially hold 50% equity in Atlantic Lithium's lithium assets portfolio in Ghana, pending regulatory approvals.
Future of Piedmont Lithium’s Ewoyaa Project
The EPA permit approval is a critical milestone for Ghana's first lithium mine. The construction of Ghana's first lithium mine will help meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and clean energy alternatives.
The next steps for the project are to get the mining lease and obtain all essential licenses before its development. The project's progress is subject to remaining approvals and prevailing market conditions.
PLL Q2 Earnings Dip Y/Y
In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a loss of 69 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents. It reported a loss of 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. It posted revenues of $13 million for the quarter ended in June 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million.
Piedmont Share Price Lags Industry's Decline
PLL shares have lost 83.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.6% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PLL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Piedmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
