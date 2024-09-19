We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) standing at $2.19, reflecting a -1.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.
The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.85 million, down 35.53% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $148.07 million, which would represent changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 148.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.1.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.