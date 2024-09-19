We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wingstop (WING) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $412.70, demonstrating a -0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.
The restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 11.51% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.96, showcasing a 39.13% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $160.78 million, up 37.3% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $625.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +52.42% and +36.01%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.75% increase. At present, Wingstop boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Wingstop is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 110.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.62 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.