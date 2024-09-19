Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FactSet (FDS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) reported $562.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $3.74 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $547.27 million, representing a surprise of +2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Subscription Value: $2.28 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion.
  • Total Users: 216,381 versus 210,137 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Clients: 8,217 versus 8,197 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV - Domestic: $1.46 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV from buy-side clients: 82% versus 82.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV from sell-side clients: 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.8%.
  • Revenues from clients- US: 362.5 million compared to the 350.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenues from clients- International: 199.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 196.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Revenues from clients- EMEA: $143.10 million compared to the $140.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific: $56.60 million compared to the $56.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
Shares of FactSet have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

