BlackBerry (BB) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.42, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.
The cybersecurity software and services company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 26, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.03, marking a 25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $608 million, which would represent changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.