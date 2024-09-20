We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
B2Gold (BTG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed at $3.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.
Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner witnessed a gain of 12.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of B2Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion, indicating changes of -3.57% and -0.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.58% lower. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that B2Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.15 for its industry.
We can also see that BTG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 137, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.