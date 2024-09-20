We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $19.57, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.
Shares of the specialty finance company have appreciated by 6.4% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $125.8 million, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.
HTGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $501.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.4% and +8.82%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.59. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.96.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.