Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for EOG Resources Stock Now
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) , a leading exploration and production company, is likely to see earnings growth of almost 2% this year.
Factors Working in Favor of EOG
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude is trading at more than the $70 per barrel mark, which is highly favorable for upstream operations. EOG Resources, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. It has significant undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook.
EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since transitioning to premium drilling, the company has returned significant cash to its stockholders. The company has a rich history of dividend payments for 26 years. It has never suspended or lowered its dividend, even during business turmoil, reflecting solid underlying business.
With the employment of premium drilling, EOG will be able to reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, aiding its bottom line.
EOG’s Vulnerability to Oil Price Volatility
However, being an upstream energy player, the company’s overall operations are exposed to oil and natural gas price volatility. Some other exploration and production players that are also exposed to commodity price volatility are ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) .
ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook thanks to its decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents the company’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.
Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the #3 Ranked exploration and production company will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Matador Resources recently entered into a $1.91 billion agreement to expand its footprint in the prolific Delaware Basin. With the deal expected to close in the late third quarter of 2024, the Zacks #3 Ranked company is projected to have more than 190,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin on a pro forma basis.