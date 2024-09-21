We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuickLogic (QUIK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
QuickLogic (QUIK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $7.31, demonstrating a -1.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's shares have seen a decrease of 15.64% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 138.46% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.2 million, reflecting a 37.03% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $24.4 million, which would represent changes of +105.88% and +15.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, QuickLogic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.14.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.