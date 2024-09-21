We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SkyWest (SKYW) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) closed at $81.89, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the regional airline had gained 8.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.
The upcoming earnings release of SkyWest will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 249.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $887.48 million, up 15.83% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $3.44 billion, signifying shifts of +793.51% and +17.12%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, SkyWest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, SkyWest is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.34.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.