Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Select Natural Resources(FNARX - Free Report) : 0.76% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FNARX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With annual returns of 15.81% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities R5(MSCDX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.58%. MSCDX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.82% over the last five years.
QS Global Equity I(SMYIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SMYIX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. SMYIX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 15.14% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.