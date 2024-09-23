We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TD SYNNEX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Americas' stands at $8.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe' of $4.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' to reach $875.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TD SYNNEX here>>>
Shares of TD SYNNEX have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>