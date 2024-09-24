We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Emcor Group (EME) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $435.11, demonstrating a -0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 13.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.99, up 38.23% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.68 billion, showing a 14.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Emcor Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.66.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.